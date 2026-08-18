Dell's Back to School Sale covers monitors across its lineup, from budget office displays to UltraSharp and Alienware gaming screens. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor drops to $700, down from $850, while the Alienware 34 240Hz Gaming Monitor is $350, down from $400. Shoppers can find deals spanning basic 1080p screens to high-refresh 4K displays with USB-C hubs and adjustable stands. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Monitors range from 19.5" to 34.1" screen sizes
- Resolutions span 1600 x 900 up to 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
- Includes Dell UltraSharp, Dell Pro, and Alienware gaming lines
- Several gaming models with refresh rates up to 320Hz
- Adjustable stands with tilt, swivel, height, and pivot options on many models
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Published 39 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Update: The price has changed to $174.97 since this was originally published.
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
Woot's MSI Monitors sale covers a wide range of factory reconditioned displays, from a 22" FHD monitor at $59.99 up to a 49" DQHD curved QD-OLED monitor at $709.99. Gaming-focused QD-OLED models make up a large share of the lineup, alongside more basic productivity monitors for smaller budgets. Each model includes a 180-day MSI warranty. The sale runs through August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
Students and teachers can get the Dell XPS 13 Core 5 13.4" Touch Laptop for $600 after verifying education status with Dell Rewards. That's $100 off the current Dell price. Shipping is free. Note that this offer can't be combined with other promotions or the standard 10% student discount. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 5 320 4.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.4" 2560x1600 touch display
- 8GB LPDDR5x RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- Backlit keyboard
Dell's Back to School sale covers desktops across its Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings up to $600 off select models. The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card and 32 GB of memory is priced at $3,729.99, down from $4,529.99, while compact Dell Pro Micro desktops start under $800. The range spans everyday productivity desktops to high-end gaming rigs. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Includes Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware desktop lines
- Tower, all-in-one, slim, and micro form factors available
- Configurations with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11
- Options with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5080 graphics for gaming
- Storage options ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB SSDs
- Memory configurations from 8 GB up to 32 GB DDR5
Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings reaching up to $900 on select models. The new XPS 13 starts at $699.99, while gaming shoppers can find the Alienware 18 Area-51 marked down to $3,179.99 from $4,479.99. Students can also get an extra 10% off sitewide, with the new XPS 13 available to eligible students starting at $599.99. They ship for free. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Laptops ranging from 13" to 18" screens
- Options across XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage
- Gaming models available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
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