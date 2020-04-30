Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Lowe's · 41 mins ago
DeWalt Construction 10" 40-Tooth Segmented Carbide Miter/Table Saw Blade
$15 $35
free shipping w/ $45

It's the best price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge $28 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $45 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • handles hardwood, softwood, plywood, and molding
  • Model: DW3114
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/30/2020
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register