Walmart
DHP Twin Folding Guest Bed with 5" Mattress
$98 $110
free shipping

That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • 5" mattress made of 100% polyester pad
  • tubular-steel frame
  • spring suspension supports up to 225-lbs.
  • Model: 5520096
  Published 1 hr ago
