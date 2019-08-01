New
Sears · 48 mins ago
Craftsman 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
$95 $150
free shipping

Sears offers the Craftsman 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $94.99 with free shipping. That's $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • For Shop Your Way Rewards members, it includes $9 cash back in SYWR points. The points must be redeemed within 7 days.
  • includes 1/2" drill/driver, 1/4" impact driver, 2 Lithium-Ion rechargeable compact batteries, charging station, and a storage bag
  • applies up to 300 lbs. of torque
  • 1/4" quick connect collet
  • Model: CK202A
  • Published 48 min ago
