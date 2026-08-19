At Newegg, get the Corsair CX Series CX750 80 PLUS Bronze ATX Power Supply for $60 . That's the best price we could find by $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 750-watt continuous power output
- 120mm thermally controlled fan for quieter operation under light loads
- Compact 125mm-long casing for easy fit in most PC cases
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Published 2 min ago
This MSI PRO A850PL PCIe5 power supply is $99.99 — the best price Amazon's offered, and $60 less than you'd pay elsewhere. This 850-watt, 80+ Platinum unit has native 12V-2x6 cabling that supports up to 600W for PCIe 5.1 graphics cards. It ships for free too. Buy Now at Amazon
- 850W output with 80+ Platinum certification for up to 92% efficiency
- Native 12V-2x6 PCIe connector delivers up to 600W to support PCIe 5.1 graphics cards
- Fully modular design with embossed jacket cables, including 1 ATX, 2 EPS, 1 12V-2x6, 3 PCIe, and 2 SATA/peripheral cables
- Compact ATX form factor measuring 11.8" x 7.5" x 4.3"
- Built-in protections including overcurrent, overtemperature, overpower, short circuit, overvoltage, and undervoltage protection
This Montech Century II power supply is $89.90 at Newegg with free shipping. That's a savings of $20. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1050-watt output with 80 Plus Gold and Cybenetics Platinum efficiency certification
- Supports ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards with 12V-2x6 cable
- 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with zero RPM silent mode
Newegg offers the ASRock PRO Series PRO-750G PLUS Gold Certified Power Supply for $55. That's a savings of $25. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 750-watt output
- 80 PLUS Gold certified for efficiency
- Built for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compatibility
- Native 12V-2x6 connector with dual color design
- 120mm low noise fan
B&H Photo Video offers the SeaSonic Electronics Focus GX ATX 3.1 750W 80 PLUS Gold Modular Power Supply for $90. That's $50 under list, $50 under Amazon, and the lowest price we could find. It supports the newer ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards with native 12VHPWR connectors, and comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty. Free next-day shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 750W power output with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency rating
- Fully modular cabling with braided pattern
- Built for ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards, including native 12VHPWR connectors
- 135mm fluid dynamic bearing cooling fan with Digital Hybrid Fan Control
- One motherboard connector, five CPU/PCIe connectors, one PCIe 5.1 connector, and four SATA/Molex connectors
- Rated for 50,000 hours of use with a 10-year manufacturer warranty
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
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