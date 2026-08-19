This Coppertone Sport SPF 50 sunscreen spray is $9.34 at Walmart, down from $11.32. It offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and stays water resistant for 80 minutes, while skipping dyes, PABA, octinoxate, and oxybenzone. Spend $35 for free shipping, or opt for pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8.3 oz. spray bottle
- SPF 50 broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
- Water resistant for 80 minutes
- Free of dyes, PABA, octinoxate, and oxybenzone
- Spray-on application for quick, even coverage
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La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
On August 15, Target's Garnier Glow-up Demo Event brings together skincare and haircare essentials like the Garnier Micellar Water and Thayers toner bundle for $25, alongside standalone picks like the Garnier Fructis Anti-Frizz Serum for $8. In-store demos let shoppers try the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water and Thayers Hydrating Toner firsthand, with a free makeup bag giveaway while supplies last. Shop Now at Target
The 0.05 oz Blue Lizard sunscreen stick is $7.92, down from $9.99 at Amazon. It uses zinc oxide as its only active ingredient and skips fragrance, making it suited for sensitive skin, while still offering SPF 50 broad spectrum and 80 minutes of water resistance. Buy Now at Amazon
- Mineral sunscreen formulated with zinc oxide as the only active ingredient
- SPF 50 broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays
- Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes
- Fragrance-free and paraben-free formula
- Reef-friendly formula made without oxybenzone or octinoxate
- 0.5 fl. oz. stick
This 8-flavor set of Cliganic organic lip balms is $7.99 at Amazon via Subscribe & Save and after an on-page coupon. That's $7 off and an all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 8 flavors: mint burst, eucalyptus mint, coconut, vanilla, citrus, peach, black cherry, & green apple
- USDA organic certified
- Paraben-free, phthalate-free, & petrochemical-free formula
- Cruelty-free & made in the USA
- Compact size for travel in a pocket or purse
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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