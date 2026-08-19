Woot's Grocery Extravaganza covers a wide mix of groceries, beauty products, and household essentials, with items like Poise incontinence pads and Coromega Omega-3 supplements discounted up to 40% off their reference prices. Shoppers can use promo code "GROCERYFEST" for an extra 20% off, or 30% off as a new customer, up to a $40 maximum discount per order. With prices ranging from under $2 items like Dynarex urinary leg bags to higher-ticket picks like Colavita Italian olive oil at $115, there's a broad range of everyday goods to browse before items sell out. Coupon ends August 19. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company