Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed gear, from jerseys to hoodies and other fan apparel. The savings apply to multiple teams and leagues with the price of hats starting at $3.99, kids' jerseys at $9.99, and adults' jerseys at $18. Shipping rates vary depending on your order and location.

If you're shopping outside the clearance section, you can use the promo code "25Tees" for 25% off Fanatics T-shirt deals. Shop Now at Fanatics