eBay offers the certified refurbished Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset in two colors for $59.99 via promo code "ASTROA50". That's $109 under the cost of a new unit. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of gaming gear, including controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, plus wireless and wired gaming headsets. Prices range from budget headsets at $12.59 up to higher-end options like the NACON Daija Arcade Fight Stick at $199. Several items show steep markdowns from their original prices, such as a gaming headset now $26.39, down from $199.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC
- Wired and wireless gaming headsets with noise-canceling microphones
- Bluetooth headsets for work and computer use
- Charging stations and rechargeable battery packs for controllers
- Power strips with USB ports and surge protection
Best Buy's Back to School Gaming Deals cover monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games with savings of up to 84% off. The lineup includes the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless headset for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile, Sony's 27" QHD gaming monitor with a built-in DualSense charging hook, the Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset, and Nintendo Switch 2 titles like Star Fox. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. We've pictured the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel for $999.99 ($200 savings). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Gaming monitors, headsets, VR headsets, and video games included
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II wireless gaming headset compatible with Xbox, PS5, PS4, Windows, and mobile
- Sony PlayStation 27" QHD gaming monitor with DualSense charging hook
- Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset
- Nintendo Switch 2 games such as Star Fox available
Best Buy has discounts on Logitech racing wheels and gaming headsets, including Astro Gaming models. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is $199.99, down from $299.99, and the Logitech A50 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset with Base Station is $259.99, down from $299.99, among other offers. Shop Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers its Prime members the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Bluetooth Mini Controller with Mobile Clip in Pink for $13.99, its best-ever price. Yellow is a buck more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a mobile clip for vertical handheld gaming on a phone
- Compatible with Switch, Windows, and Android devices
- Clip fits phones up to 3.5" wide
- Firmware is upgradeable
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's Garmin outlet spans several device lines, from rugged Instinct and Fenix watches built for outdoor tracking to Venu and Vivoactive models geared toward everyday fitness, plus Forerunner running watches and inReach satellite communicators. Pricing runs from around $190 for a Vivoactive 5 up to over $1,000 for a Fenix 8, with both new and certified refurbished listings mixed in across the lineup. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
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