This certified refurbished Bose SoundLink Flex is $69.99 at Woot. It's the best price we could find by $30. It's IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, floats if dropped in water, and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, backed by a 1-year Bose warranty despite being refurbished. A 1-year Bose warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company