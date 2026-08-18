This certified refurbished Bose SoundLink Flex is $69.99 at Woot. It's the best price we could find by $30. It's IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, floats if dropped in water, and offers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, backed by a 1-year Bose warranty despite being refurbished. A 1-year Bose warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Waterproof and dustproof rated IP67
- Up to 12 hours of battery life per charge
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- PositionIQ technology adjusts sound based on orientation
- Floats in water and includes a rugged utility loop
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Published 57 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
JBL's Summer Sale covers Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, headphones, and party speakers, with savings up to 40% off. The JBL Flip 7 portable speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95, while the JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds drop to $29.95 from $64.95. The sale also spans higher-end gear like the JBL Quantum 950X gaming headset, now $329.95. Shipping is free. Shop Now at JBL
- Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, over-ear and on-ear headphones, party speakers, and open earbuds included
- JBL Flip 7 portable waterproof speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds are $29.95, down from $64.95
- JBL Charge 6 waterproof speaker with removable handle strap is $159.95, down from $199.95
- JBL Quantum 950X wireless gaming headset with Adaptive Noise Cancelling is $329.95, down from $399.95
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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