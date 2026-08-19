At Amazon, get the Canyon Pathlite:ON 4 SUV Step-Through Electric Bike for $1,601 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best deal we've seen for this ebike. It runs on a Bosch Performance Line motor with 85 Nm of torque and a 625Wh Bosch battery, paired with 2.25" tires and an SR Suntour suspension fork for rougher terrain. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bosch Performance Line motor delivers 85 Nm of torque
- Aluminum frame with step-through design
- 625Wh Bosch PowerPack battery
- 2.25" SUV tires with SR Suntour suspension fork
- Front and rear derailleur w/ trigger shifter
- Disc brakes for stopping power
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Setohet electric bike is $309.99, down from $599.99. It runs on a 1200W peak motor with a removable 36V battery rated for 25-45 miles per charge, and it carries UL2849 safety certification for e-bikes. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1200W peak motor with a top speed of 20 MPH
- 36V removable battery (432 Wh, 12 Ah) with a 25-45 mile range
- Battery fully recharges in 5 to 6 hours
- 26" puncture-resistant tires with front fork suspension
- 7-speed gear system with front and rear mechanical disc brakes
- UL2849 certified, supports riders up to 265 lb.
Walmart's Bikes, Scooters & Ride-Ons Flash Deals cover a wide range of electric bikes, scooters, kids' bikes, and ride-on toys. Deals include the ESKUTE D300 folding electric bike at $550, which is $412 off and the lowest price we could find, and a foldable electric scooter for $157, down from $193. The sale also includes accessories like helmets, bike locks, and cargo bags for cyclists and scooter riders. Free shipping applies to most. In-store pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Walmart
- Electric bikes with motors ranging from 500W to 2200W peak power
- Electric scooters with seats, foldable frames, and ranges up to 75 miles
- Kids bikes, ride-on cars, roller skates, and helmets included
- Bike accessories like locks, mirrors, and cargo bags also on sale
We've pictured the Giant Stance 2 29" Bike, now $699.99, down from $1,399.99 at Al's Sporting Goods. It's also a $700 price low. This full-suspension mountain bike features an aluminum frame, 29" wheels, and a dropper seatpost, along with hydraulic disc brakes and a 10-speed drivetrain. Buy Now at Al's Sporting Goods
- Aluminum frame w/ front and rear suspension for technical terrain
- 29" wheels for rolling over rugged trails
- 10-speed drivetrain w/ dropper seatpost
- Tubeless-ready wheels w/ Maxxis Forekaster 2.35" tires
- Hydraulic disc brakes
- Weighs about 30 lb. 10 oz. (size S)
This Vevor road bike drops to $173.91 via promo code "VVTY10". That's a $26 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VEVOR
- Carbon steel frame with matching carbon steel front fork
- Shimano 21-speed (3x7) drivetrain with front and rear derailleurs
- Arrives 85% pre-assembled, measures 67" x 18" x 37" and weighs 31.5 lb.
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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