CPO Outlets is running its Back to School Sale up to 75%^ off. Plus, get an extra 15% off using promo code "EXTRA15". The sale spans a wide mix of categories, from office supplies like ink, toner, and notebooks to power tools such as angle grinders and rotary hammers. Free shipping kicks in at $49. Shop Now at CPO Outlets
- Office and janitorial supplies including ink, toner, and paper
- Pens, notebooks, pads, and file folders
- Arts and crafts supplies
- Power tools including impact wrenches, angle grinders, and rotary hammers
- Office electronics, batteries, and furniture accessories
Woot's The Office sale covers a wide mix of workspace gear, from desks and chairs to monitors and printers. A Furinno Econ Writing Desk drops to $24.99, down from $109.99, while a Samsung Business SH850 27" QHD monitor is $229.99, down from $625.95. The sale also spans printer toner, power strips, and general office supplies. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
This magnetic calendar set is $19.54. That's $5 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 acrylic dry erase boards: monthly, weekly, daily, and a blank whiteboard
- Comes with 6 dry erase markers in different colors
- Thickened magnets provide strong hold on refrigerators and metal surfaces
- Installs without drilling, screws, or glue
- Board measures 15.2" x 11.2"
CPO Outlets' Clearance Center covers thousands of items across tools, office supplies, and janitorial products, and more. Plus you can use promo code "EXTRA15" for an extra 15% off select items (they are marked). The selection spans well-known brands like DeWalt, Makita, Lexmark, Epson, and Xerox. Spend $49 to get free shipping. Sale ends August 27. Shop Now at CPO Outlets
- Spans office and business supplies, tools, and janitorial products
- Includes power tools from brands like DeWalt and Makita
- Covers ink, toner, and printer supplies from Lexmark, Epson, Xerox, and more
- Prices range from under $150 to over $4,000 depending on category
CPO Outlets is running its Back to School Sale, with discounts of up to 75% off plus an extra 15% off select products using code "EXTRA15". The sale includes power tools, office electronics, and cleaning products, so shoppers can stock up on more than just notebooks and pens in one trip. Free shipping kicks in at $49. Shop Now at CPO Outlets
- Covers office and school supplies like pens, notebooks, and file folders
- Includes ink and toner for printers
- Power tools and accessories such as impact wrenches and grinders included
- Cleaning and janitorial supplies included
- Arts and crafts supplies included
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