Belk's Doorbusters sale covers over 1,100 clothing items for women and men, including swimwear, shorts, dresses, and polos. Prices reach as low as $9.99, such as an Ocean + Coast Men's Big Pat Graphic T-Shirt, while other styles like the IZOD Men's Saltwater Beach Performance Swim Trunks drop to $14.99. Brands in the mix include Crown & Ivy, Kim Rogers, Saddlebred, Haggar, and Gloria Vanderbilt. Get free shipping over $99, otherwise it adds $12. Shop Now at Belk