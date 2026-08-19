This Auburn Tigers trucker hat from Top of the World is $11, down from $22 at Fanatics. It features an embroidered Tigers logo on the crown and mesh back panels for breathability, making it a low-cost way to show team pride on game day. Shipping varies by location. Buy Now at Fanatics
- Embroidered Auburn Tigers graphic on the crown
- Mesh back panels for ventilation
- Adjustable trucker-style fit
- Officially licensed college gear
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At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Polarized Sunglasses for $2.77. It's a great deal for a pair of men's polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this The North Face Berkeley Crossbody Bag for $28. It's the best price we could find by $12. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
Backcountry's Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 90% off outdoor gear, apparel, footwear, and accessories from top brands. Shop discounts on hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, trail running, and more, including premium brands that rarely go on sale. Shipping is free on select items. Orders of $69 ship for free. Sale ends August 22. Shop Now at Backcountry
- Discounts across men's and women's clothing and footwear
- Outdoor gear categories include camp, hike, bike, ski & snowboard, and climb
- Brands include The North Face, Rab, Cotopaxi, Outdoor Research, Salomon, and Norrona
- Includes jackets, hiking shoes, backpacks, and waders
For one last day, you can shop a range of discounted soccer jerseys and other merch at Fanatics with the promo code "SCHOOL". The coupon discount is shown on the product pages on eligible items, while many are discounted without the code. You can also get free shipping on orders over $39 with the same coupon, which saves another few bucks on lots of orders. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics is discounting a wide range of officially licensed college hoodies and sweatshirts, with deals starting from $7.99. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics has marked down soccer national team jerseys and gear across brands like adidas, Nike, and Puma. Replica jerseys for teams such as Germany, Italy, and Jamaica are discounted from their regular prices, including a Germany adidas 2026 home jersey at $69.99, down from $99.99. Shoppers can also find authentic match jerseys and track jackets across men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free on orders of $39 or more with promo code "SCHOOL". Deal ends August 15. Shop Now at Fanatics
Fanatics carries thousands of autographed helmets and masks spanning the NFL, college football, MLB, and NHL, from mini helmets signed by stars like Josh Allen and Jerry Rice to full-size authentic helmets and goalie masks. Prices range widely, with clearance items marked down from their original prices and rarer pieces, like a limited-edition Will Howard helmet, priced well into the thousands. Most items ship free. Shop Now at Fanatics
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