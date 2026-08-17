Here you'll find a bunch of fresh deals added to this selection of cheap clearance items priced at $2 or less as part of Amazon Haul's $2 Flash Deals Sale. Customers are limited to two items each. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 12 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
Get deals on a large selection of clearance power and hand tools, accessories, and home improvement essentials in this outlet sale at Amazon. Stock on select items may be limited. Shop Now at Amazon
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