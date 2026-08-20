Advance Auto Parts lets you build an oil change bundle by picking a 5-quart jug of synthetic oil and a matching oil filter for your vehicle, with the filter thrown in free (a $10 savings). Choosing a synthetic oil for the bundle typically extends the interval between oil changes compared to conventional oil. Selecting your exact vehicle ensures the oil and filter combination fits before you buy. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Advance Auto Parts
- Bundle includes a 5-quart jug of synthetic motor oil
- Includes one free Carquest oil filter
- Bundle builder lets you select oil and filter based on your specific vehicle
- Covers the core parts needed for a full oil change
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Popularity: 3/5
Camco covers a wide range of RV essentials on Amazon, from water filters and sewer hose kits to leveling blocks and portable toilets. Prices span from $7 for a plastic plate dispenser up to nearly $400 for a 36-gallon RV tote tank, making it easy to find gear across several categories in one place. Many items carry strong customer ratings, including several sewer hose kits and water filters rated 4.7 stars and above. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes RV water filters, sewer hose kits, and drinking water hoses
- RV tote tanks available in 15, 21, 28, and 36-gallon sizes
- RV leveling blocks, stabilizer jack pads, and trailer ramps included
- Toilet treatments, portable toilets, and waste bags in the lineup
- RV extension cords rated for 30-amp and 50-amp connections
Amazon offers the Pennzoil Fluid Transfer Pump for $3.60. That's Amazon's best price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Fits standard 1-gallon containers
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Amazon's lineup here spans car care and electrical accessories, with prices starting at $3.49 for a car cymbal air vent decoration. Shoppers can find car jump starters, tire inflators, and windshield sun shades alongside Chemical Guys detailing products like microfiber towels and detailer spray. Electrical accessories such as power strips and wall outlets round out the selection. Shop Now at Amazon
- Car jump starters with up to 6000A output for gas and diesel engines
- Windshield sun shades and car seat gap fillers for everyday driving
- Chemical Guys detailing supplies including microfiber towels and cleaning sprays
- Portable tire inflators with digital pressure gauges
- Power strips and electrical outlets for home and workspace use
Advance Auto Parts is offering 15% off orders of $50 or more and 20% off orders of $100 or more with promo code "JULYFIX". Exclusions apply. Plus, take 20% off Carquest brakes, shop auto batteries from $99.99, and buy one Griot's Garage wash & wax product and get a second one 50% off. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- 15% off orders of $50 or more
- 20% off orders of $100 or more
- Up to 20% off Carquest brakes online only
- Auto batteries starting at $99.99
- Free battery testing and installation with purchase
- Buy one, get one 50% off Griot's Garage wash & wax products
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