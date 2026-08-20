Advance Auto Parts is offering 15% off orders of $50 or more and 20% off orders of $100 or more with promo code "JULYFIX". Exclusions apply. Plus, take 20% off Carquest brakes, shop auto batteries from $99.99, and buy one Griot's Garage wash & wax product and get a second one 50% off. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts