Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, audio, and video gear from brands like Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Nikon. Highlights include the Sony Alpha a7 IV Mirrorless Camera at $1,998, down $500, and the Canon EOS C70 Digital Camera Body at $3,699, a $1,100 discount. Smaller savings are available too, such as the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398. Shop Now at Adorama
- Cameras from brands like Sony, Panasonic, and Canon
- Lenses including the Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm
- Audio gear such as Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones and Klipsch speakers
- Video and lighting equipment including DJI and Nanlite gear
- Computer, drone, and home theater deals also included
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Published 48 min ago
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eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
Compact enough to carry everywhere, this one suits anyone who wants gimbal-stabilized 4K footage without hauling a full camera rig. Apply coupon code "USFB95C" for a savings of $1,286. Buy Now at AliExpress
eBay offers the Vivitar Popsnap 44MP Digital Camera for $18.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $13 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 16x zoom
- 1080p video
This Panasonic LUMIX S9 with its 18-40mm lens is $1398, down from $1800. That price beats Amazon's recent 90-day average of $1,619. It pairs a full-frame sensor with a compact, lightweight body and a 150-point autofocus system, along with built-in Wi-Fi for quick transfers to a smartphone. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full-frame mirrorless camera bundled with an S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens
- Compact, lightweight body designed for travel and everyday use
- 150-point hybrid autofocus system
- Records high-resolution video with 10-bit color depth
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for transferring photos and videos to a smartphone
- Uses SD memory cards for storage
Adorama's clearance on Apple covers a handful of MacBooks and accessories at reduced prices. The Apple MacBook Pro 14" with the M3 Pro chip is $1,799, down from $2,499, while the MacBook Air 13.6" with the M3 chip drops to $1,549 from $2,099. Smaller accessories are discounted too, including the Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad at $79, down from $149. Shop Now at Adorama
- MacBook Pro 14" with M3 Pro chip, marked down from $2,499 to $1,799
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M2 chip, marked down from $1,699 to $1,199
- MacBook Air 13.6" with M3 chip, marked down from $2,099 to $1,549
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, marked down from $149 to $79
- Apple Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, marked down from $54 to $44
Adorama's clearance sale spans categories from photography filters and lighting to musical instruments and home electronics, with discounts of 35% or more. Deals include the Casio PX-770 digital piano (pictured) starting at $699, down from $1,079.99, and the H&A Deluxe Gig Bag for classical guitars at $19.99, down from $79.99. Other standouts include a Godox VL200 II LED video light at $299, marked down from $549. Shipping is free on many items. Shop Now at Adorama
- Covers audio, computers, home electronics, musical instruments, photography, video, and optics gear
- Includes items from brands like Godox, LEE Filters, Hoya, B + W, Nanoleaf, and Casio
- Discounts range from 35% to 75% off across the clearance section
- Prices span from under $20 accessories to over $1,200 speakers and lighting equipment
Adorama's Deals & Specials page spans cameras, lenses, drones, audio, and musical instruments from brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, and Panasonic. The Canon EOS C70 digital camera body is $1,100 off at $3,699, while the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera with NIKKOR Z 180-600mm lens is $1,000 off at $5,246.95. Smaller ticket items are discounted too, including the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones at $398, down $60. Shop Now at Adorama
- Mirrorless cameras from Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System
- Camera lenses, lighting, and studio equipment
- Drones, action cameras, and home theater gear
- Audio equipment including wireless headphones
- Musical instruments and computer accessories
We've pictured the Pelican Aegis, a 28" wheeled check-in duffel priced at $200 off its regular price at Adorama. It's also well below Amazon's current price of $316 and its 90-day average. The bag combines a hard-shell polycarbonate base with soft-case flexibility, along with oversized wheels and a 500D Cordura fabric shell built to resist weather. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Adorama
- Weather-resistant 500D Cordura fabric construction
- EVA molded front shell with polycarbonate hardshell base
- Oversized wheels for rolling over varied terrain
- Multistage extension handle with multiple grab-and-go handles
- Multiple compression straps to secure packed items
- External and internal quick-access zipper pockets
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