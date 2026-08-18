Academy Sports + Outdoors has marked down back-to-school shoes across brands like Nike, adidas, Reebok, and New Balance, with some pairs discounted up to 50% off. Deals include the Reebok Men's GLX Wave Shoe at $30 off and the Avia Men's Trax 2.0 Running Shoes down to $30. The sale spans running, training, and casual shoes for men, women, and kids. myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Running, training, and casual shoe styles for men, women, and kids
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Brooks, New Balance, ASICS, Jordan, Reebok, and HEYDUDE
- Some styles available in wide widths
- Clearance styles included in the sale
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Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Skechers Kids' Preschool Ultra Flex 3.0 Shoes for $19.99. You'd pay around double this price elsewhere. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Rocky Boots' Back to School Sale covers kids' western boots and outdoor pull-on boots, with prices ranging from $49.99 to $69.99. The Rocky Kid's MonoCrepe Western Boot drops to $49.99 from $84.99, while the Outback LTE Pull-On Outdoor Boot for big kids is $69.99, down from $84.99. Orders over $75 ship free. Shop Now at Rocky Boots
- Kids' and big kids' western boots and Chelsea styles
- Sale prices range from $49.99 to $69.99
- Includes Ride FLX, MonoCrepe, and Outback LTE collections
- Available in sizes 1 to 13.5
Target has kids' and women's shoes on sale, with prices starting around $5.50 for toddler sandals. Options span sneakers, water shoes, western boots, and sandals from Cat & Jack, S Sport by Skechers, and A New Day, with several styles discounted from their regular prices, such as Cat & Jack sneakers at $14, down from $20. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Shop Now at Target
- Sandals, sneakers, water shoes, and boots for kids and toddlers
- Women's sandals, heels, and flats also included
- Brands include Cat & Jack, S Sport by Skechers, A New Day, and Joybees
- Prices range from about $5.50 to $36.99 depending on style
- Free shipping and same-day pickup or delivery available
These Avia sneakers are $9.97, down from $20. The slip-on design uses elastic bungee laces instead of traditional laces, and the insole is made with memory foam for added cushioning. Choose free in-store pickup or pad your order over $35 to get free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
- Slip-on style w/ elastic bungee cord laces for a stay-put fit
- Breathable mesh upper
- Padded collar & tongue
- Memory foam insole
- Durable rubber outsole
- Colorblock styling
Academy Sports + Outdoors is discounting clothing and shoes across men's, women's, and kids' categories, with brands like Nike, Brooks, Birkenstock, Under Armour, and adidas included. A Realtree short sleeve tee drops to $3.47 from $7.99, while Nike's Air Max SC Prem shoes fall to $59.99 from $94.99. Select adidas and BCG clothing is also available as buy one, get one 50% off. In addition, in-cart discounts amount to up to 25% off. myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' clothing and footwear
- Running shoes from Nike and Brooks included
- Sandals and clogs from Birkenstock included
- Clearance styles marked up to 57% off
- Buy one, get one 50% off on select adidas and BCG clothing
- Free shipping on many items
Academy Sports is offering an extra 30% off in cart across men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with brands like Nike, Under Armour, Carhartt, Birkenstock, and many more. Orders of $50 or more ship free, while myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' apparel and footwear
- Nike Men's Court Vision Next Nature Shoes priced from $49.99
- Nike Boys' Dri-FIT Trophy Shorts marked down to $14.97
- Nike Brasilia backpacks discounted 20%
- Birkenstock Women's Arizona Sandals available at $117.99
- Clearance styles and everyday value pricing available across brands like Carhartt, Under Armour, and BCG
This Hey Dude Wally Mesh Sox shoe at Academy Sports is $31. That's $29 off. The stretch-mesh upper and memory foam insole offer a lightweight, sock-like fit in a slip-on design. Even better, at publication time it's available in a wide range of sizes. myAcademy members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more. It's free to join. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Stretch-mesh upper for breathability
- Low-top moccasin silhouette
- Lightweight outsole
- Memory foam insole
- Slip-on, easy-on design
- Men's casual shoe
Academy Sports offer the Plano Storage Locker for $24 That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. It features plastic construction, 4 locking closures, a removable top, and is made in the USA. It doesn't qualify for free shipping, so choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Plastic construction
- 4 locking closures
- Removable top
- Made in USA
- Product weight: 9.89 lb.
- 1-year manufacturer warranty
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