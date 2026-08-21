At Dick's Sporting Goods, this Abu Garcia Ambassadeur C3 reel is $116, down from $179.99. It features a Carbon Matrix drag system and a synchronized level wind system for improved line lay and castability. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- 6500 reel size with 5.3:1 gear ratio
- 3 stainless steel ball bearings plus 1 roller bearing
- Carbon Matrix drag system rated up to 15 lb. max drag
- Synchronized level wind system for improved line lay
- 6 pin centrifugal brake with instant anti-reverse
- Weighs 11.3 oz. with 26" line retrieve per turn
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At $9.99, this camping stove has reached Amazon's lowest-ever price. It comes with a carry case, butane adapter tips, and two emergency blankets included. It folds down for compact storage and runs on butane canisters, which the listing notes are lighter than propane models. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Boils 34 oz. of water in 3 to 5 minutes
- Runs on butane gas canisters with piezo ignition and knob flame control
- Stainless steel construction, folds down for compact storage
- Includes a carry case, butane adapter tips, and 2 emergency blankets
- Measures 2.8"L x 3.5"W x 3.2"H
- Maximum output of 13,000 BTUs
Amazon offers the Plano Waterproof Stowaway for $5.86. Shipping is free for Prime members. You'd pay a few bucks more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $4.69 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Half Finger Anti-Slip Gloves for $4.60. It's the best price we could find by $6. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Kijaro Cross Air Chair in three colors for $19.98. That's a $40 savings and its best-ever price. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
Sign In or Register