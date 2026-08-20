At Newegg, get an extra $50 eGift card with the purchase of a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card. Buy Now at Newegg
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On August 22nd, participating local Best Buy stores will offer a $100 Best Buy gift card for just $60. Quantities are limited, and some exclusions apply. Other in-store offers will also be available such as deals on Apple products or Pokemon cards. Buy Now at Best Buy
This AMC Theatres bundle includes two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card for $40 at Costco. That's a savings of around $8, considering the average price of an AMC ticket price of around $14. The eGift card can be applied toward concessions, upgrades, or online redemption fees, adding flexibility beyond just the movie tickets. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes 2 standard/digital movie eTickets and one $20 eGift Card
- Valid at all U.S. AMC Theatres locations
- Redeemable online, in-theatre, or via the AMC mobile app
- Convenience fee applies to online and mobile app redemption
- eGift card can be used for tickets, concessions, or upgrade charges
- Limit of 5 transactions, up to 10 units per membership every 14 days
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Gift Cards & Subscriptions deals cover a mix of digital gift cards, antivirus software, and wireless plans. A Fandango Gift Card is $85, down from $100, while McAfee Total Protection is $19.99, down from $84.99. Mint Mobile's 3-month unlimited wireless plan is $45, down from $90. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Digital delivery available on select items
This Landry's gift card bundle gives $100 in value for $79.99, covering two $50 Gift cards usable at more than 400 restaurant locations. The cards work across multiple well-known dining brands, including Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, and Chart House, giving recipients flexibility in where they redeem them. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 separate $50 eGift cards included, $100 total value
- Valid at over 400 locations nationwide
- Accepted at Morton's, McCormick & Schmick's, Chart House, Del Frisco's Grille, and more
- Delivered by email, typically within 2 hours of purchase
- Non-refundable and not valid for combination with other discounts or promotions
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
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