Newegg includes a free $50 Lowe's eGift Card with the purchase of a $500 gift card while supplies last. It's delivered via email. Buy Now at Newegg
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On August 22nd, participating local Best Buy stores will offer a $100 Best Buy gift card for just $60. Quantities are limited, and some exclusions apply. Other in-store offers will also be available such as deals on Apple products or Pokemon cards. Buy Now at Best Buy
This AMC Theatres bundle includes two standard movie tickets plus a $20 eGift card for $40 at Costco. That's a savings of around $8, considering the average price of an AMC ticket price of around $14. The eGift card can be applied toward concessions, upgrades, or online redemption fees, adding flexibility beyond just the movie tickets. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes 2 standard/digital movie eTickets and one $20 eGift Card
- Valid at all U.S. AMC Theatres locations
- Redeemable online, in-theatre, or via the AMC mobile app
- Convenience fee applies to online and mobile app redemption
- eGift card can be used for tickets, concessions, or upgrade charges
- Limit of 5 transactions, up to 10 units per membership every 14 days
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Its Gift Cards & Subscriptions deals cover a mix of digital gift cards, antivirus software, and wireless plans. A Fandango Gift Card is $85, down from $100, while McAfee Total Protection is $19.99, down from $84.99. Mint Mobile's 3-month unlimited wireless plan is $45, down from $90. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Digital delivery available on select items
At Target, purchase a $250 Delta Airlines Gift Card and you'll receive a $25 Target Gift Card free. Shipping is free for a mailed gift card, and email delivery is also available. This item is Final Sale and can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Target
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
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