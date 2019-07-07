New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Details
Comments
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 1 day ago
AmazonBasics Home Improvement Items
Extra 15% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off a selection of its AmazonBasics home improvement items via coupon code "ABHOME". Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Features
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater
$240 $370
free shipping
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- heats water up to 125° in 30 seconds
- shower head with 6-foot hose
- submersible electric pump
- mesh storage bag & 5-gallon collapsible water carrier
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Amazon · 1 wk ago
3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator (Large)
$8 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator for $8.15 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from six days ago and the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- incl. reclosable storage bag
- 4-point harness
Walmart · 3 wks ago
3M WorkTunes Hearing Protectors with AM/FM Digital Radio
$35 $70
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the 3M WorkTunes Hearing Protectors with AM/FM Digital Radio for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $34.87. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $34.87. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- digital tuning with voice assist
- bass boost technology
- MP3 and iPod compatible
- 22dB limit
- 50 station presets
- Model: 90541-80025T
Amazon · 4 days ago
3M P100 Particulate Cup Respirator
$8 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the 3M 8293 P100 Disposable Particulate Cup Respirator for $7.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find now. Buy Now
Tips
- It received the highest rating (P100) for filtration efficiency in a filtering face-piece respirator from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
Features
- cool flow exhalation valve
- foam face seal
- adjustable noseclip and straps
Amazon · 1 wk ago
3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack
$14 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3M N95 Particulate Cool Flow Respirator 10-Pack for $13.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Features
- protection against non-oil based particles
- cool flow valve that reduces heat build-up inside the respirator
- Model: 8511PB1-A-PS
