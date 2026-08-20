Woot's Trash Cans For Less sale covers a wide range of kitchen and household trash cans, recycling bins, and compost bins, with prices starting around $19. Options span step-on, motion sensor, pull-out, and open-top designs in sizes from small 1.3-gallon countertop bins up to 25-gallon trash cans, with brands like Rubbermaid, MOVECOM, PrecisionAuto, and OUTLANE included. Several listings show discounts of more than 50% off their reference prices. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company