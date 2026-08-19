At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this 150-Foot RGB LED Pool Light Strip for $36. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pool light strip. It stretches 150 feet with 8 waterproof shell-shaped lights rated IP68 for full submersion, and offers 44 lighting modes plus 6 music-sync modes controllable through an app or remote. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150-foot light strip with 8 shell-shaped LED lights
- IP68 waterproof rating for full submersion
- 44 preset lighting modes plus 6 music sync modes
- 16 million color options including warm white and RGB
- App and remote control with scheduling and timer functions
- 24V low-voltage plug-in design
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Published 43 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
This Monster smart accent light set drops to $19.19 when you click "redeem" on the on-page coupon or apply promo code "00M9DMKQTLOV". You'd pay around $50 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- App and voice assistant lighting control
- Customizable lighting scenes, timers, and sound-reactive modes
At eBay, use the promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to cut the price of this set of Nanoleaf smart lights to $59. That's another $6 drop since we posted them the other day and the best price we've ever seen for this kit. Shipping is free, too. The lights are cuttable and extendable, letting them be customized to fit eaves, soffits, or other outdoor features rather than being sold in a fixed length. The coupon expires on September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 100-ft. rope length, extendable up to 147 ft. per controller
- 60 addressable RGBICW LED pucks
- IP67 & IP65 weatherproof, UV-resistant
- Matter-compatible; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth control
- Cuttable in 16-ft. modular segments
At Amazon, get these 99-Foot 300-LED Warm White Fairy String Lights for $18. It's the best deal we've seen for these string lights. The 99-foot strand holds 300 warm white LEDs, and the included remote switches between 8 lighting modes plus a 6-hour daily auto-timer. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99-foot single strand with 300 warm white LEDs
- 8 lighting modes controlled by included remote
- 6-hour daily auto-timer function
- 2700 Kelvin warm white color temperature
- Low-voltage 30V design for indoor or outdoor use
- Includes plug and remote control
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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