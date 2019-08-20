New
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Pen 4-Pack
$2 $9
free shipping

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $1.83. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

Features
  • uni-glide gel ink system
  • rubberized textured grip
  • fade- and water-resistant, acid-free ink
  • Model: 33960PP
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 8/20/2019
