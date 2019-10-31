New
eBay · 1 hr ago
uni-ball BLX Gel 207 Retractable Pen 4-Pack
$1 $4
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $7 from Office Depot direct. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Office Depot/Office Max via eBay.
  • Price drops via this coupon code offer.
  • Text EXTRA to 70799 for your unique coupon code.
  • Text "STOP" to 70799 to opt out of the service after use.
  • Pay for your item by 11:59pm Pacific Time on November 1.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • Textured grip
  • 0.7mm tip
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Supplies eBay uni-ball
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
ekabna
Wants you to enter your zip code and agree to receive auto dialer calls before sending coupon code. Nope.
42 min ago