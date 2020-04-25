Open Offer in New Tab
35 mins ago
uBreakiFix Pixel Smartphone Repairs
Free for U.S. First Responders

Not only are the potential savings great, uBreakiFix's offer helps to keep our essential workers in contact while social distancing continues.

  • An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone can present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix’s more than 500 participating U.S. locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage.
  • Free Pixel phone repairs will be available to first responders and healthcare workers in the United States through June 30 or while supplies last and are eligible for carry-in or curbside service
  • Repairs are eligible for carry-in or curbside service.
