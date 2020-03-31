Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
smART Pixelator: Create Your Own 3D Pixelated Art Projects
$44 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 1,300 smart pixel beads
  • SD card with instructions for 50 step-by-step designs
  • reusable bead tray
  • ironing paper
  • bead applicator
  • Model: spx596
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Crafts Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register