New
Lowe's · 31 mins ago
nuLOOM 5x8-Foot Distressed / Overdyed Vintage Area Rug
$39 $51
pickup

It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • It's available in Multi.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • slip latex backing
  • designed for indoor use
  • Model: OWMN08A-508
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Rugs Lowe's nuLOOM
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 24% -- $39 Buy Now