Homeowners on well water or city water with heavy sediment or chlorine taste will get the most out of this two-stage setup, since it tackles both large particles and chemical taste before water hits your tap. It's $20 off the $198 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 50000-gallon filter capacity for long-lasting use
- Removes 99% of PFAS, lead, mercury, and contaminants
- Includes durable 48-inch stainless-steel hoses
- Compact design fits easily under sinks
- Professional technical support based in Atlanta, GA
- Model: US21B
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 35 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This sale at Woot covers smart thermostats and Simply air filters for the home. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is $32.99, down from $69.99, while an ecobee smart thermostat runs $111.99, down from $139.99. Air filters range from $21.99 up to $144.99 depending on MERV rating and pack size. This deal ends September 6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Bathroom remodels or fan replacements are the obvious fit here, since this model combines ventilation, a light, and a built-in night light so you're not running a separate fixture for late-night trips. Apply coupon code "3LQ4N8OI" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Night light mode included
- 0.8 sones ultra-quiet operation
- Roomside installation requires no attic access
- 1000lm dimmable LED with 5 color temperatures
Woot's sale on air conditioners, fans, purifiers, and humidifiers spans window, portable, and wall AC units from brands like LG, GE, Frigidaire, and Black+Decker. A Water-Based Air Purifier Revitalizer is $22, down from $68, while a TURBRO 14k BTU Portable Air Conditioner drops to $270 from $700. The lineup mixes new, refurbished, and factory-reconditioned units, so it's worth checking the condition before buying. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Aimed at anyone who wants water free of PFAS and other contaminants without installing a full under-sink system, this faucet filter mounts directly to your tap and handles up to 10,000 gallons before needing a change. It's $7 off the list price at $61. Buy Now at Amazon
- Verified PFAS, chlorine, and sediment reduction
- Tool-free installation without drilling or plumbing
- Switch between filtered and unfiltered water
- Food-grade BPA-free leak-resistant construction
- Includes 1-year warranty and lifetime technical support
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|10%
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|$178
|Buy Now
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