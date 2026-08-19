Aimed at anyone who wants water free of PFAS and other contaminants without installing a full under-sink system, this faucet filter mounts directly to your tap and handles up to 10,000 gallons before needing a change. It's $7 off the list price at $61. Buy Now at Amazon
- Verified PFAS, chlorine, and sediment reduction
- Tool-free installation without drilling or plumbing
- Switch between filtered and unfiltered water
- Food-grade BPA-free leak-resistant construction
- Includes 1-year warranty and lifetime technical support
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Expires 8/24/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 47 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|10%
|--
|$61
|Buy Now
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