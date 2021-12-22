That's a $20 savings. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 26" L x 4.75" D x 4.5" H
- 3,000K color temperature
- 12-watt integrated LED
- 1,550 lumens
- dimmable
- Model: VBL10LBNK
It's a savings of $35 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4 linked strips
- for TVs from 30" to 65"
- turns on and off with TV
- dimmable
- USB powered
- Model: 93129761
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
Clip the 8% off on page coupon and apply code "503HX3H8" to save at least $29. Shop Now at Amazon
- 18.9" 5500K for $21.16 ($29 off).
- 18.9" dimmable 5500k for $22.25 ($31 off).
- 25.2" 4000k for $29.85 ($41 off).
- Sold by 7Degobii via Amazon.
- glass shade
- built-in LED PCB light source
They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
It's $800 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Light Gray or White at this price.
- adjustable floor levelers
- soft close doors & drawers
- measures 60" W x 22" D x 39" H
- Model: 2026VA-60-242-900
It's $51 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 30in W x 20in D x 34.75in H
- Door inserts are reversible
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in several colors (Chrome pictured and the only option w/ free shipping).
- 1.8-GPM
- LED light on aerator
- 2 function pull-down spray wand
- Model: 21-K131HCP-AR
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in Brushed Nickel at this price.
- Matte Black is available for $99 (a savings of $30 off the list price for that version).
- 8" installation
- Model: 67693W-6104
