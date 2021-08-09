Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 50-oz. Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $68 in cart

Add it to the cart for an extra 15% off, making it $32 under list and a low by $12. Buy Now at Macy's
- integrated cable winder
- stainless steel lining
- double-walled body
- 70° lid opening
- Model: 53101
Expires 8/16/2021
Published 28 min ago
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
That's the best price we could brew up by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Pad your order over $45 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- 1-stage system that makes beer, wine, cider, or kombucha
- designed for 1- to 2.5-gallon batches with blow-offs
- conical design eliminates sediment and exposure to oxygen while allowing for yeast harvesting
- metal stand system
- 4-oz. mason jar for yeast harvesting
- includes all hardware
- Model: FF3G
That's $74 off list and a very low price for a Tommy Hilfiger dress in general. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more ship free, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
- Available at this price in Samba.
Save on patio furniture sets, decor, fire pits, and more. Get extra savings by applying coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Furniture Oasis Outdoor Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $539.10 after coupon ($721 off).
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, home items, and more! Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Take an extra 10% to 20% off select jewelry and watches via coupon "SHINE".
- Coupon code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select home items.
