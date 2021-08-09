Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 50-oz. Stainless Steel Electric Kettle for $68 in cart
Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 50-oz. Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
$68 in cart $80
free shipping

Add it to the cart for an extra 15% off, making it $32 under list and a low by $12. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • integrated cable winder
  • stainless steel lining
  • double-walled body
  • 70° lid opening
  • Model: 53101
