Although widely matched elsewhere, it's still a savings of $44 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
- 4" embroidery scissors
- kitchen shears
- 8" bent shears
- 6" straight scissors
- flower shears
- Model: 41790-000
Published 21 min ago
Take up to 80% off writing utensils, 75% off desk accessories, 60% off ink and toner, 55% off cleaning supplies, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
It's $3 under the lowest price we could find for a similar one. Buy Now at Amazon
- requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes 90 eraser refills
- Model: 71007
It's $20 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- 40 fine point and 20 ultra-fine point markers
- Model: 2146486
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "5H3ZD9MK" for a $50 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ApexTech-US via Amazon.
- ultraviolet, magnetic, and infrared counterfeit detection
- counts up to 1,000 bills per minute
- automatic & manual modes
- Model: NX-580
Over 140 items are on sale, with charging cables from $11, adapters from $12, wireless chargers from $15, and portable battery packs from $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by AnkerDirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Battery Pack for $18.74. ($3 low)
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's dropped $20 in the last 24 hours to the best price we've seen. It's also $20 under what you would pay buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay
