Yamaha 7.1Ch 8K HDMI Cast AV Receiver for $325
eBay · 42 mins ago
Certified Refurb Yamaha 7.1Ch 8K HDMI Cast AV Receiver
$325 $600
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" and save $275 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by dealparade via eBay
Features
  • Dolby Vision, HLG, and BT.2020
  • WiFi, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Voice Control
  • Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X
  • Model: TSR-700BL-R
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Receivers eBay Yamaha
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $325 Buy Now