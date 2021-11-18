That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- auto-lock
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: YRD226NR-619
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
Save on door locks, padlocks, safes, door knobs, and handles. Shop Now at Home Depot
This add on is about $3 below what you would pay from Chamberlain direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
You'd pay $151 more at other stores. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White.
- 1080p HD video
- Wire-free and weather-resistant
- Color night vision
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit and Samsung SmartThings.
- Model: VMC2330W
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $20, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 180 tools, including brands such as Craftsman, Bosch, Kobalt, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Starter Kit for $199 (low by $20).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
