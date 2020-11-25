New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Yale Assure Stand-Alone Touchscreen Keypad Deadbolt Door Lock
$100 in cart $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $21. (Most stores charge $149.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Available in Satin Nickel.
Features
  • 4 AA batteries are included
  • 2 keys are included
  • unlocks with code or key
  • Model: R-YRD226-NR-619
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security eBay Yale
Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% -- $100 Buy Now