LCD monitor clearly displays Time, Speed, Distance, Calories and Pulse
- LCD monitor clearly displays Time, Speed, Distance, Calories and Pulse
- large adjustable padded seat
- 8 manual resistance levels
- Model: UB120
Save $90 by applying coupon code "30KB41Q8". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Urevo Official via Amazon.
- 265-lb. capacity
- 35-lb. flywheel
- 2-way adjustable non-slip handlebar
- 4-way padded seat
- for inseam heights 30.5" to 38"
- LCD monitor tracks heart rate, time, speed, distance, and calories burned
- phone holder
- Bluetooth enabled
Almost every other store charges a substantial $585 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- indexing resistance knob
- 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance
- 6" lever extra-large cushioned seat
- adjustable seat
- 22" HD rotating screen
- Model: EX5-S
LCD display
- supports up to 300-lbs.
- 8 magnetic tension levels
- measures 31" L x 19" W x 46" H assembled
- Model: 1200
- LCD display
- supports up to 300-lbs.
- 8 magnetic tension levels
- measures 31” L x 19” W x 46” H assembled
- Model: 1200
Apply coupon code "UIGB83QJ" for a total savings of $400. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Royalpluslimited via Amazon.
- This price is for Prime members only.
- Non-Prime members pay $749.25 after the same coupon.
- 45-day trial interactive class membership
- adjustable seat, handlebars, and pedals
- adjustable magnetic resistance
- rotating 21.5" touchscreen
- stereo speaker system
- Model: xbike
