Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker for $35
LightInTheBox · 1 hr ago
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Fitness Tracker
$35 $73
$5 shipping

Use coupon code "48MI6" for $112 off list and a low by $18. Buy Now at LightInTheBox

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Shipping adds $4.61.
  • This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive.
  • Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $1.99 fee.
Features
  • monitors sleep, blood oxygen, and heartbeat
  • automatically recognizes 6 fitness modes
  • compatible with Android iOS
  • waterproof to 50 meters
  • magnetic charging
  • 1.56" display
  • pedometer
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: XMSH15HM
Details
  • Code "48MI6"
  • Expires 7/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
