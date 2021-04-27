New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Open Box Worx Cordless Xtended Reach Driver
$27 in cart $32
free shipping

It's $13 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Includes a 3-year manufacturer warranty.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 1/4" hex chuck
  • 230 RPM no-load speed
  • auto spindle lock
  • Model: WX252L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/30/2021
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Open-Box Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% -- $27 Buy Now