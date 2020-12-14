New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Switchdriver 20V PowerShare 2-in-1 Cordless Drill & Driver
$72 in cart $85
free shipping

You'd pay at least $13 more for a new factory-sealed elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • rotating dual chucks
  • variable 2-speed gearing
  • toolless 1/4" hex quick change chucks
  • built-in automatic LED light
  • includes 2 1.5Ah batteries, one #2 phillips screwdriver bit, 2 wood drilling bits, and a 5-hour charger
  • Model: WX176L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Drills eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $72 Buy Now