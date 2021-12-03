Save $14 with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this $22 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- Model: WX843L
That's $45 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere.
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- It's backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- 3000 RPM
- full-wrap handle
- Model: WX856L
That is $27 less than you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compatible with Worx trimmers, hedge trimmers, and blowers
- Model: WA3525-SU
That's $9 under our October mention of a new unit and $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Not interested in a refurb? Get the open-box unit for $75.99 or new in box for $79.99.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- auto tension chain system
- 8-foot extension pole
- Model: WG309
That's the best price we could find by $15.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 4-position pivoting head
- dual auto-feed trimmer line system
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG119
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ".
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order.
Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
You'd pay $6 more via eBay.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more.
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones.
See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's the best price we could find by $150.
This is more than half off and the lowest price we found by $18.
Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's $25 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. (It's the best deal today by $45 for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $199.)
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
That's the best price we could find by $34.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $127. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
It's $9 under our open box mention from October and $17 less than buying it new from Worx direct.
Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 speeds
- hyper-stream air nozzle
- one-hand operation
- cord retainer
- Model: WG519
