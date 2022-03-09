You'd pay $200 for a new unit from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- You can also get it open-box for $170 or brand new for $180.
- 6.5-ft. extendable hose
- high/low suction settings
- includes crevice tool, wide nozzle, shoulder strap, 4.0Ah battery, and quick charger
- Model: WX031L
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Worx direct has the same price (the only other retailer we found this at without a battery), but you'll pay $8.95 for shipping there. This is a fair price if you already have a battery or would rather spend less on a knock-off. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
The going price everywhere else is at least $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Tool only (no battery or charger)
- 100-lumen output
- Model: WX028L.9
It's $7 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivoting, push-button head turns jigsaw into a reciprocating saw
- integrated dust blower
- Model: WX550L.9
Walmart and Amazon charge $17 more. Buy Now at VEVOR
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
Save on tool kits, heaters, extension cords, shelving, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Scepter Smart Control Gasoline 5-Gallon Fuel Can in Red for $22 ($8 off and a price low).
- Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Coupon code "30OFF3STRIPES" snags discounts on men's and women's apparel and shoes for the whole family, including the pictured adidas Men's Duramo 10 Shoes for $50 -- a low by $15. Shop Now at eBay
- This coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $1,000.
This hard to find model of robot mower is the best deal we have seen, especially since the GPS alone is a $299 value. You'd pay almost $600 more purchasing them separately at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- cuts up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- includes battery, charging base and cable, 9 cutting blades, 820-ft. perimeter wire bundle, & boundary wire connectors, boundary wire distance guage, and much more
- Model: WR150
It's $14 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. You'd pay at least $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- The tool is new but has been repackaged in a plain brown box due to shipping damage of the package.
- 3 position tine depth adjustment
- up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
- 14" wide dethatching tines
- full-wrap padded grip
- foldable handle
- Model: WG850
You'd pay at least $7 more for a factory sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- patented auto-tension system
- automatic chain oiler
- extends your JawSaw's reach up to 12 feet
- Model: WG307
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$162
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register