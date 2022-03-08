Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to drop it to $78.79, which is $51 less than you'd pay for brand new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- crevice tool
- wide nozzle
- shoulder strap
- Model: WX031L.9
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
It's a savings of $21 off list and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4x more suction power
- extra long crevice tool
- up to 90% more run time
- one touch easy empty
- 2 speeds
- Model: HHVK320J10
- UPC: 885911659512
That's $11 off list, and around $6 less than you'd pay for a similar Dyson station elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TechOrbits via Amazon.
- compatible with Dyson V11, V10, V8, and V7 models
- Model: OF-D50
Save on over 260 carpet cleaners, robot vacuums, uprights, handheld, and cordless from brands like Bissell, Shark, Eureka, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $89 ($35 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
That's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: It's now $82.98. Buy Now at Amazon
You'd pay $9 more for a new one after applying coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
Worx direct has the same price (the only other retailer we found this at without a battery), but you'll pay $8.95 for shipping there. This is a fair price if you already have a battery or would rather spend less on a knock-off. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
