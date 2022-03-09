That's $41 less than you'd pay for a new kit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes a rotary tool, angle grinder, wood and metal crafter, mini heat gun, air brush, LED flex light, HubX, and two batteries
- Model: WX996L
-
Published 15 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Worx direct has the same price (the only other retailer we found this at without a battery), but you'll pay $8.95 for shipping there. This is a fair price if you already have a battery or would rather spend less on a knock-off. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
It's $7 more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivoting, push-button head turns jigsaw into a reciprocating saw
- integrated dust blower
- Model: WX550L.9
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- patented auto-tension system
- automatic chain oiler
- extends your JawSaw's reach up to 12 feet
- Model: WG307
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $9 less than our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 under the best price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
These deliver 10x the lifespan over standard impact bits. Buy Now at Amazon
- single sided
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2205
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's $14 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. You'd pay at least $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- The tool is new but has been repackaged in a plain brown box due to shipping damage of the package.
- 3 position tine depth adjustment
- up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
- 14" wide dethatching tines
- full-wrap padded grip
- foldable handle
- Model: WG850
The going price everywhere else is at least $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Tool only (no battery or charger)
- 100-lumen output
- Model: WX028L.9
You'd pay at least $7 more for a factory sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
It's a $9 drop from our mention from three days ago and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay at least $70 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This item is backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- You can get a certified refurb unit for just a few bucks more via "REFURB15".
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|21%
|--
|$243
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register