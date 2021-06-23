Worx Electric Grass Trimmer / Edger for $36
eBay · 49 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx Electric Grass Trimmer / Edger
$36 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to make this $18 less than a new model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 2-Stroke engine
  • Corded electric power
  • 4-position pivoting head
  • Dual auto-feed trimmer line system
  • Adjustable handle
  • 120V - 60HZ
  • Model: WG119
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
