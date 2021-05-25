Worx Axis 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw for $76
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Worx Axis 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating & Jig Saw
$76 $120
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get this deal. That's $8 undere the the best price we could find for a new one. Most stores charge $106 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • pivoting head that converts it from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
  • integrated dust/debris blower
  • Model: WX55L
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
