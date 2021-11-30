You'd pay $166 more if you bought these items separately new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- WG163.9 GT 3.0 12" String Trimmer
- WG545.9 AIR Cordless Leaf Blower
- WA3881 2A Charger
- two WA3525 2.0Ah Batteries
- Model: WG916
That's the best price we could find by $34.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $127. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- 465 CFM
- 2-speed turbine
- Model: WG591
It's $9 under our open box mention from October and $17 less than buying it new from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 speeds
- hyper-stream air nozzle
- one-hand operation
- cord retainer
- Model: WG519
That's $100 under our refurb mention from last month and $400 less than you'd pay for a new one from Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a 1-year Worx warranty.
- custs up to 1/2 acre
- control via Landroid app
- usable on slopes up to 20°
- rain sensor
- Model: WR150
Add it to the cart to apply an additional 15% off, making it $40 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- steel construction
- 300-lb. capacity
- Model: WG050
Save on select saws, pressure washers, tillers, and other tools. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sun Joe 10" 8A Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $61.70 (low by $47).
That's $5 under our mention from last month and the best price we could find now by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-watt LED light
- maintenance free
- moves up to 800-lbs. of snow per minute
- Model: SJ625E
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
Save on nearly 50 hard drives and SSDs from Crucial, Western Digital, SanDisk, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the G-Technology ArmorATD 1TB USB 3.1 Rugged Portable Hard Drive for $74.99 (low by $5).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's $13 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
That's $45 under the best price we could find for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- It's backed by a 1-year Worx warranty.
- 3000 RPM
- full-wrap handle
- Model: WX856L
That's $21 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
- integrated clamping system
- Model: WX051
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by GP Tools Direct via Amazon.
- 120-mph air speed
- one hand operation
- weighs 4.3-lbs. w/ battery attached
- Model: WG545.6
