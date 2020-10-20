It's $4 under our March mention of a refurb and it's within a buck of Worx via eBay's offer of an open-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 20V Drill Driver
- 20V Reciprocating Saw
- 2 batteries and charger
- carrying bag
- Model: WX946L
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
It's the best price we could find by $3.
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
Apply coupon code "491001" to cut it to $40 under Home Depot's price.
- 21-position clutch and 2-speed gear box
- 20V MAX lithium-ion battery w/ fuel gauge
- LED work light
It's $40 under list price.
- drill
- charger
- two batteries
- carry bag
- Model: DCD701F2
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find.
- 1.5" x 6"
- heavy-duty shank provides maximum durability
- cutting spurs provide optimum hole finish
- hex shank prevents slipping and fits all 1/4" quick change systems
- hang hole allows for bit storage and wire pulling
- Model: DW1586
That's the best price we could find by $4.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere.
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more.
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more.
Add it to the cart and the price drops to $25 below the next best price we found.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
Add it to the cart and it drops to 43% off list and the lowest price around for any new Worx Hydroshot model, beating out several bare tool offers and 20V models.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 40V Max lithium battery and charger, 20-foot hose, short lance, extension lance, nozzle, and carry bag
- 0.5 GPM max flow rate
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 335 PSI max pressure
- Model: WG640
That's the best price we could find by $5.
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's the best price we could find by $20.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2-way USB mobile device charging
- LED flashlight
- red & white SOS LED light
- 1,200mAh li-polymer battery
- IP54 waterproof rating
- includes 12V car charging cable and USB charging cable
- Model: WX852L
