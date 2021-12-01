It's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most retailers charge $330 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- You can save a few bucks by choosing an open-box unit for $252 or a certified refurb for $250.
- die cast aluminum table
- bevel adjustment ranges from 0 to 45 degrees
- preset detents
- Model: WX845L
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
It's $51 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-amp motor
- horizontal handle
- 0° to 45° bevel range
- 0° to 52° miter angle range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
That's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Maximum crosscut up to 2 in x 12in (nominal) at 90 degrees and 2 in x 8 in at 45
- Miter cuts up to 55 degrees left and 60 degrees right with 10 positive stops are most used angles
- Upfront bevel lock handle for accurate, convenient bevel angle adjustments
- Model: SM2517LW
Save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a low by a buck for warehouse members, but most charge $75 or more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, choose from either an open-box model for $60 or new for $64.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2 sawhorses included
- 2 bar clamps
- 1000-lbs. capacity
- Model: WX065
This is more than half off and the lowest price we found by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
That's $25 under our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in nearly a year. (It's the best deal today by $45 for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $199.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- can be used as a wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
That's $13 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|22%
|--
|$256
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register